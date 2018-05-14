Drunk Driver Crashed with His Car in a Parked Truck, Razgrad, Northeastern Bulgaria
A drunk driver hit a parked truck in the industrial area to the railway station, Razgrad.
The incident occurred at about 21 p.m. on May 13th. Driving a Volkswagen Golf Car, 30-year-old S. S. from the village ''Dqnkovo'' lost control of the car and crashed into the parked on the right side of the canvas "Mercedes Atego".
Material damage is caused to both vehicles. The driver of the crashed car has been tested for alcohol. It was reported 1.29 promiles of alcohol. A blood sample was also taken.
