Fire in a Truck Carrying Animals

Firefighters in Shumen have extinguished a fire in a truck carrying 200 pigs, the press center of the MoI Directorate has announced.

The signal for the fire was filed at noon yesterday. Up to the arrival of the firefighters, the truck driver managed to release 30 pigs from the trailer. After firefighters intervene, the fire is localized and quenched. 200 animals were saved. The Tires and hydraulic system of the trailer were destroyed. About 4000 liters of water and 50 liters of foam were used to extinguish the fire. The most likely reason for this fire is a technical malfunction.