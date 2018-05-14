Construction will be Prohibited on Bolata Beach, Northeast Bulgaria

Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov handed to the mayor of Kavarna Nina Stavreva an order with which ''Bolata'' beach is removed from the reservation ''Kaliakra''. It will be included in the "Stepite" protected area, which is a guarantee that construction will be prohibited.

"I followed the desire of the local community the beach to be no longer part of the reserve. The procedure will continue with a change in the Biodiversity law, where MPs will have the word ", explained Minister Neno Dimov.

His decision was taken after a proposal by the Municipality of Kavarna for the removal of Bolata beach and the parking lot of Cape Kaliakra from the reserve. Later Minister Dimov visited the village of Bulgarevo to talk to the local people.

With his orders, Dimov has agreed with the desire of the local community to return the ''Bolata'' beach to the people of the municipality because they can best decide how to manage and develop it in the future.