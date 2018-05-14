California Require New Homes to Have Solar Panels

California became the first US state to oblige all new houses and apartment blocks to have solar panels. The decision will enter into force on January 1, 2020, the BBC reports.

It is not necessarily all the energy of the house to be provided in this way. Builders will be able to choose whether to place the panels on the roof of each house or to build shared stations from which many houses can draw energy.

The owners of already built houses will not be obliged to install solar panels in their homes. However, there is another stimulus program for them, which covers some of the costs and is already enjoying good popularity.

The new requirement does not introduce bureaucratic concessions. The procedure remains the same, and the installation of panels must go through the application and approval of the local Building Standards Commission. According to plan critics, this will lead to an increase in spending between $ 8,000 and $ 12,000 per house.

The Energy Commission, however, says that this will result in about 40 dollars in bigger mortgage payments. Meanwhile, the committee says homes will save an average of about $ 80 per month on their heating, lighting and air conditioning bills.

About 16% of California's electricity last year came from the Sun. The state is planning to use 20% of its total electricity by 2030, coming from environmental sources. California has already overcharged its plan significantly and expects to reach its target nearly a decade earlier.