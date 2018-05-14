200,000 Bulgarian Students will get Lockers and not Carry Heavy Backpacks

State and municipal schools where pupils from the first to the seventh grade are eligible to apply for co-financing for the purchase of school lockers, the Education Ministry said yesterday. The envisaged funds amount to BGN 2.9 million under module "Provision of school lockers" to the national program "Providing a modern educational environment".

Buying lockers is one of the measures that MES has taken to lighten the school backpacks. The aim is for students to store textbooks, study kits, aids and other materials necessary for the educational process and personal belongings. It is expected to buy lockers for about 200 000 students with the funds from the national program

With other changes, the ministry allowed larger volume textbooks to be divided into two volumes. In addition, funds for electronically readable textbooks have been allocated, they are going to be identical to the print version.

The weight of the full backpack should not exceed 10-15% of the child's weight.