Child Ruins her Mother's Career

The mother of a nine-year-old girl blogger from Canada, with nickname Lil Tay - Angela Tien, was fired from her high-paid job because of her daughter's provocative posts, writes Vice.

More than 1.7 million people are following Lil Tay's profile on Instagram. In her brief video messages the girl mocks people who are poorer than her. She regularly calls the people who are envious "bitches" and throws money in front of the camera. She also states that her viewers will never be able to afford such expensive items and cars as she does.

In some of the videos the mother of the girl can be seen in the background,  she worked as a real estate agent at the Pacific West Realty Vancouver agency for about half a year. But the infamous glory of her daughter had a negative impact on her career: she was fired at the time the company management saw the videos of Lil Tay.

"When we learned about it last week, we had to fire her," said Jim Liu, Business Development Manager, Pacific Place Group. He notes that the behavior of the characters from Lil Tay's clips is unacceptable for the real estate business.

