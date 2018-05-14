A New Attack at a Police Station in Indonesia

World | May 14, 2018, Monday // 12:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A New Attack at a Police Station in Indonesia Lion Air

Four motorcyclists exploded in the police station in Indonesia's second largest city, Surabaya, injuring at least 10 people, including police, authorities said a day after a deadly wave of suicide bombings in several churches.

Referring to a footage from video cameras in the area, initially, the police spokesman Franco Barung Mangera reported that a man and a woman on a motorcycle had stopped in front of the security service. "That's where the explosion has happened," he added.

Four policemen and six local citizens were injured.

A young girl surviving the attack is the third of the motorcyclists. On the same motorcycle was also an eight-year-old child who was taken to a hospital.

The attack came a day after six suicide bombers attacked three churches in the same city. They died as well as another 17 people.

About 45 people were injured. The terrorist organization Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attacks in the churches.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Surabaya, injured, attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria