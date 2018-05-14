Bulgarian Labor Unions Want an 18% Increase in Teacher Wages from the Autumn

An increase of 18% in teacher salaries will certainly happen, but from January 1, 2019. This was stated by the Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev.

Labor unions insist that this should happen from the October 1st this year. At present, the average gross salary is about one thousand and eighty leva. Teachers will receive premiums on May 24th. According to the statistics of 90 thousand teachers in Bulgaria, only 3.8% are young.

The average age of educators is 55 years. In 2017, three thousand and five hundred young teachers entered the system. According to the union, the reason for this is low wages.

The Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers distributed the annual awards at the "Teacher of the Year" ceremony. The prestigious competition was held for the 21st time and honored the best, nominated in ten categories. The competition was attended by pedagogues from all over the country. Rositsa Nencheva took the prize in the category "Young Teacher".