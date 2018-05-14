Facebook Considers Creating Its Own Cryptocurrency

Facebook is exploring the possibilities to create its own cryptocurrency. This is reported by the online ''Cheddar'', which refers to its sources in the company.

Cheddar's information comes amid a recent statement by the Messenger head David Markus. Last week, he announced he would no longer run Messenger instead, he will be concentrating on the potential benefits of block technology.

Neither Markus nor Facebook gave more details on the company's plans. It is not mentioned anywhere cryptocurrency. However, Cheddar's information seems more than sufficient for rumors.

Facebook does not hide its interest in electronic payments through its platforms and services. Using block technology and/or cryptocurrency may be of great benefit to the company. Through its own encryption, it will be able to offer a universal payment platform, especially for people who do not have easy access to banking services.

In front of the online edition of Business Insider, the company says that "looks at many different possibilities for using the power of block technology." however, that "there is nothing more to share". Perhaps Facebook is actually considering potential benefits from block and cryptocurrencies. This, however, does not necessarily mean that they will decide to realize the idea and can give it up if it does not find enough benefits.