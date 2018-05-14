EU with New Data Protection Laws Due to the Facebook Scandal

New laws on data protection of online consumers enter into force on May 25th in the European Union, Brussels calls them the new global standard after the scandal with stolen data from Facebook.

The laws will be applied to major technology companies such as Google, Twitter, and Facebook that use consumer data for advertising purposes as well as for banks and public authorities/institutions.

One of the important changes is that users must explicitly give permission that their data can be used and they may also ask for their personal information to be deleted.

Companies that do not follow the so-called EU Basic Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be fined up to 20 mln. Euro, or 4% of their global annual turnover.

"Data is yours - take control," encourages the European Commission as long as the measures come into force for EU citizens.

The adoption of these new laws is provoked by the recent Facebook scandal when it became clear that in 2016 the personal data of millions of social network users were acquired by Cambridge Analyst for US presidential election purposes.