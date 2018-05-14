EU with New Data Protection Laws Due to the Facebook Scandal

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | May 14, 2018, Monday // 11:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU with New Data Protection Laws Due to the Facebook Scandal www.manager.bg

New laws on data protection of online consumers enter into force on May 25th in the European Union, Brussels calls them the new global standard after the scandal with stolen data from Facebook.

The laws will be applied to major technology companies such as Google, Twitter, and Facebook that use consumer data for advertising purposes as well as for banks and public authorities/institutions.

One of the important changes is that users must explicitly give permission that their data can be used and they may also ask for their personal information to be deleted.

Companies that do not follow the so-called EU Basic Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will be fined up to 20 mln. Euro, or 4% of their global annual turnover.

"Data is yours - take control," encourages the European Commission as long as the measures come into force for EU citizens.

The adoption of these new laws is provoked by the recent Facebook scandal when it became clear that in 2016 the personal data of millions of social network users were acquired by Cambridge Analyst for US presidential election purposes.

 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: scandal, data protection, Facebook
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria