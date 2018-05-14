No Cruise Ship to Visit Varna or Burgas this Summer

No passenger ship will visit Varna and Burgas this summer. This is an anti-record for the cruise season in Bulgaria, bTV reports.

The main reason for the absence of passenger ships is the geopolitical situation in the Black Sea basin in recent years.

Cruise companies plan their visits at least 2-3 years ahead. This means that the plans for the current 2018 were made in the hot conflict period in Ukraine, as well as the attempted military coup in Turkey.

In 2014, there were 36 cruise ships in Varna, which brought to town nearly 30 000 tourists.

But this now seems like a distant past. This year, without a single cruise ship, is the worst for the 21st century.