No Cruise Ship to Visit Varna or Burgas this Summer

Business » TOURISM | May 14, 2018, Monday // 11:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: No Cruise Ship to Visit Varna or Burgas this Summer twitter.com

No passenger ship will visit Varna and Burgas this summer. This is an anti-record for the cruise season in Bulgaria, bTV reports.

The main reason for the absence of passenger ships is the geopolitical situation in the Black Sea basin in recent years.

Cruise companies plan their visits at least 2-3 years ahead. This means that the plans for the current 2018 were made in the hot conflict period in Ukraine, as well as the attempted military coup in Turkey.

In 2014, there were 36 cruise ships in Varna, which brought to town nearly 30 000 tourists.

But this now seems like a distant past. This year, without a single cruise ship, is the worst for the 21st century.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: cruise, ships, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria