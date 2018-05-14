A Polish Plane Made Emergency Landing in Sofia

A Polish passenger airplane with 180 people on board made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport today, bTV said.

It is a flight of a charter airline that flew at 8:37 from Crete to Warsaw, but an hour later it had to land in our country. According to Polish media, the cause is broken glass of the cockpit, but this information is not officially confirmed.

From the morning, passengers are in the border area and are provided with food and beverages. Tonight they will be picked up by another plane.