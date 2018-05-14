A Polish Plane Made Emergency Landing in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | May 14, 2018, Monday // 10:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Polish Plane Made Emergency Landing in Sofia

A Polish passenger airplane with 180 people on board made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport today, bTV said.

It is a flight of a charter airline that flew at 8:37 from Crete to Warsaw, but an hour later it had to land in our country. According to Polish media, the cause is broken glass of the cockpit, but this information is not officially confirmed.

From the morning, passengers are in the border area and are provided with food and beverages. Tonight they will be picked up by another plane.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Polish, plane, emergency landing, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria