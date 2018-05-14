Construction Work on Bulgarian Summer Resorts will be Stopped from Tuesday

A ban on construction in most seaside resorts will be in force from Tuesday. That is why the construction of the first line of Golden Sands is happenening at the last moment. In the south resorts there is even more active work, where, besides new ones, existing hotels are being renovated, reports BTV.

The construction ban takes effect from Tuesday for Varna, Balchik, Kavarna and Shabla, Nessebar, Sozopol, Tsarevo. On June 1, the restrictions will cover Varvara and Sinemorets, at latest Pomorie (15 June) and Bourgas (July 1).

The large-scale construction in Sunny Beach, which started in October, is almost done. "At least 10 hotels are currently being finished. New swimming pools are being made, the floors are being changed, the equipment changed ", says Deputy Chairman of the hotel and restaurant association Veselin Nalbantov.

The construction in the resorts in the south has been growing for three years. There are investsments in spa centers, swimming pools, casinos and refurbishment of the facilities.

Hundreds of tourists are already resting on Golden Sands while the construction machines are still working. Seven are the major construction sites of Golden Sands and St. Constantine and Helena. Contractors assure that they will be able to finish in time.