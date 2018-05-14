Construction Work on Bulgarian Summer Resorts will be Stopped from Tuesday

Business » TOURISM | May 14, 2018, Monday // 10:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Construction Work on Bulgarian Summer Resorts will be Stopped from Tuesday

A ban on construction in most seaside resorts will be in force from Tuesday. That is why the construction of the first line of Golden Sands is happenening at the last moment. In the south resorts there is even more active work, where, besides new ones, existing hotels are being renovated, reports BTV.

The construction ban takes effect from Tuesday for Varna, Balchik, Kavarna and Shabla, Nessebar, Sozopol, Tsarevo. On June 1, the restrictions will cover Varvara and Sinemorets, at latest Pomorie (15 June) and Bourgas (July 1).

The large-scale construction in Sunny Beach, which started in October, is almost done. "At least 10 hotels are currently being finished. New swimming pools are being made, the floors are being changed, the equipment changed ", says Deputy Chairman of the hotel and restaurant association Veselin Nalbantov.

The construction in the resorts in the south has been growing for three years. There are investsments in spa centers, swimming pools, casinos and refurbishment of the facilities.

Hundreds of tourists are already resting on Golden Sands while the construction machines are still working. Seven are the major construction sites of Golden Sands and St. Constantine and Helena. Contractors assure that they will be able to finish in time.

 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: construction, work, summer, resorts
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria