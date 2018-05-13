Update: The Search for the Bulgarian Mountaineer Boyan Petrov Continues The Sherpas Will Climb The Peak Tomorrow

The group of experienced Sherpas who are looking for the missing Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov under Shishapangma peak in the Himalayas will climb to the highest point tomorrow. This is the last official information from the rescue operation.

The Sherpas will stay in Camp 3 tonight and they will head to the top tomorrow. This is expected to take between 8 and 10 hours if weather conditions permit.

Earlier today, Petrov's wife, Radoslava Nenova, announced in social networks that she has decided that saviors won't climb the peak today because there is a risk for their lives. ''We will not find him alive from Camp 3 up. I don’t want to lose hope but for me the life and survival of all the participants in the rescue is very important, and though it is very difficult for me - I do not see any point of endangering other lives, so I prefer the rescue teams to search the areas where there is a chance to find Boyan alive ..." she wrote.

So far there is no sign of Boyan Petrov, who was last seen on May 3rd. Sherpa climbers, Chinese mountain rescuers, and specially modified Nepalese helicopters participate in the rescue operation.