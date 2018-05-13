Earthquake in Stara Zagora, Southern Bulgaria

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt in Stara Zagora.

This shows the website of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy, and Geography of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The earthquake with a depth of 20 kilometers and was registered at 8:30 p.m. this morning.

 

