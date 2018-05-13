Austria Cancels Dual Citizenship for People from Turkey

Austria has begun to cancel the dual citizenship of Turkey's settlers in the country, according to information in the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

Authorities in Vienna check the status of everyone on the list of voters in the constitutional referendum in April last year. in Turkey, and in particular which ones have both Turkish and Austrian citizenship.

The representative of the extreme right in the Upper Austrian Parliament, Elmar Podgorsak, announced that 4000 suspect dual citizens were included in the electoral roll. Against 50 of them, an investigation has begun, and to six of them is already taken away the Austrian citizenship. Two people have protested in front of the Administrative Court in the province, but the magistrates have rejected their objection and the cancellation of their Austrian citizenship is confirmed.

A court case has been launched to withhold Austrian citizenship and to the rest of the people from Turkey, as the legislation in the country does not allow it.

There are 18,500 immigrants from Turkey who live in Austria and are currently threatened with the withdrawal of their Austrian passports and deprivation of all rights in the country as well as with an extradition if they fail to prove they are not Turkish citizens, reports the BBC's Turkish editorial.

The Viennese lawyer of Turkish origin, Kahm Yilmaz, says that it is impossible to prove the lack of Turkish citizenship, and Turkey can not issue such a document. Among these people, there are many who were born in Austria who could get a residence permit.

According to official statistics, 116,000 people from Turkey live in Austria, of whom about 93,000 are 18 years old and have the right to vote. However, in the April 2017 referendum in Turkey in front of the Austrian urns, the voters were 108,561, with 73% who supported the Erdogan's concept of constitutional amendments.

So far, there is still no official response from the Turkish authorities about Austria's decision to cancel dual citizenship. The new government in Vienna is definitely in favor of the ending the negotiation process for Turkey's EU membership.