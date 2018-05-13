Syria - Illusion That the War Can be Stopped

The danger of an escalation in Syria is rising - especially since the United States left the nuclear deal with Iran. However, the real danger in the region is not the war but the illusion that it can really be stopped warns Deutsche Welle.

The Syrian President Bashar Assad has expressed serious concerns. He said that there is a "world war" in Syria. "It's probably not World War III, but it's a world war, it's not a nuclear war, it's no longer a Cold War," he added. In an interview with the Greek Kathimerini newspaper, Assad said that he hopes that there will be no war between the great powers. Only one government can stop such developments, the "wise leadership in Russia." Asad apparently seeks to justify the military engagement of his most important protector, both in international law and in politics.

The Al-Quds al-Arabi newspaper in London is addressing another aspect of Assad's statements. After he "hopes" not to make a war, that shows only one: that he no longer pulls the thread in politics. Syria has long been determined by other forces, the newspaper said, giving the example of the confrontation between Israel and Iran. "The battle between them takes place in the territory and in the airspace of a third country (Syria)"