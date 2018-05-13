A Knife Assault in the Center of Paris

A man with a knife attacked people in the center of Paris. One man was killed, four people were injured.

The attacker was killed by a police patrol.

The incident happened at 21.30 a.m. (22.30 a.m. Bulgarian time) on Monsini Street in Paris' second district, not far from the Paris Opera House and Vandom Square - a rich neighborhood with many pubs. He tried to break into the bars but was stopped.

According to the latest data, the person attacked with a knife five people, a 30-year-old man died. Two of the injured are in serious condition.

The attacker has called "Allah Akbar," eyewitnesses told the story, said Parisian prosecutor Francois Molenes, who is responsible for terrorist investigations quoted by the French press.

The killer is described as a 20-year-old youth man with a beard.

The case was handed over to the anti-terrorism department of the Paris Prosecutor's Office for investigation, Molence added.

The attack is seen as a terrorist incident.

The investigation is conducted for murder and attempted murder on terrorist motives.

"France once again paid blood, but it would not yield to the enemies of freedom," wrote the French President Emmanuel Macron in Twiter.

The French Prime Minister Eduard Philip said that the police have demonstrated remarkable skills in eliminating the perpetrator of the attack. "Just nine minutes after the first call, the attacker was neutralized," Philip wrote in Twiter,

"France is absolutely determined not to retreat in any way to the threats of the attackers..." he added.

The attack takes place at a time when France continues to live under a constant terrorist threat. The last terrorist attack was on March 23rd in Carcassonne and Treb in southern France.

The number of victims of terrorist attacks in the country since 2015 amounted to 245 people.