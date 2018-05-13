The Building of the Railway Station in Plovdiv is Renovated

The Building of the Railway Station in Plovdiv is Renovated

They opened the renovated building of the railway station in Plovdiv, which is a cultural and historical monument.

The renovation of the building has been done through a public-private partnership.

Video surveillance was built, which is related to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. In this way, there is a control not only in the perimeter of the bus station but also in the underpasses.

Five police officers work there and carry out continuous surveillance of the area.

In the meantime, the interior and transport ministers who opened the railway station in Plovdiv inspected the construction works in the area of the Plovdiv Airport.

The project ''Lot 6'', co-funded by the municipality of Plovdiv, started in early August last year. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The extension covers a total of 10,700 km of the Plovdiv - Asenovgrad road.

 

Plovdiv, railway station
