Restoration of the Metropolitan West Park in Sofia

In the presence of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov, Deputy minister Denitsa Nikolova and the Mayor of Sofia Municipality Yordanka Fandakova a contract is signed for the reconstruction of the representative part of the West Park in Sofis and the ceremony will take place tomorrow.

The project "Restoration of the West Park - Representative part, Sofia" includes park furniture, new floorings of granite tiles, granite pavers, concrete pavement and sanded pavement, and preserving the existing alley network with a suggestion for a bicycle route, building a new playground with new children's facilities, new benches in the park.

The project also includes the construction of pumping stations and water areas as well as cameras, the repair of the technical water and sewerage infrastructure, the drainage of certain areas, the construction of a new irrigation system, the design of new landscaping, preservation of the existing valuable large-scale trees,renovation of areas with flowers and creating new ones.