A Driver Killed a Pedestrian and Escaped Near Plovdiv

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 13, 2018, Sunday
Bulgaria: A Driver Killed a Pedestrian and Escaped Near Plovdiv

A man died after being hit by a car on the road Plovdiv - Peshtera after the village of Orizari in the direction of Plovdiv, reported by the Interior Ministry.

The incident signal was reported after 21:30 last night.

The identity of the man who died is still unclear.

The driver of the car has escaped, the police are searching for him.

 

Tags: Plovdiv, police, man died
