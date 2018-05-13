A Driver Killed a Pedestrian and Escaped Near Plovdiv
A man died after being hit by a car on the road Plovdiv - Peshtera after the village of Orizari in the direction of Plovdiv, reported by the Interior Ministry.
The incident signal was reported after 21:30 last night.
The identity of the man who died is still unclear.
The driver of the car has escaped, the police are searching for him.
