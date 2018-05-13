Another Bulgarian is in the Himalayas

In the Himalayas, there is another Bulgarian mountaineer -Atanas Georgiev Skatov

He is currently climbing Chao Oyo that is about 8,000 meters high. In an attempt to conquer Shishapangma - again 8000 meters, where Boyan Petrov is supposed to be. Boyan is in the unknown for about 10 days. Helicopters and a rescue operation with nearly 100 participants try to find him. Today it became clear that the rescuers would not climb the peak.

A hurricane wind held Skatov for three days in camp 2 at 7,150 meters high, and part of the group went down.

In his Facebook profile, his team said that Skatov's condition was good despite the cold, the lack of sleep and the bad meteorological conditions. Atanas Skatov once again congratulated everyone and thanked for the support.

Atanas Georgiev Skatov conquered Everest on May 24th in 2014 and became the first alpine veteran to climb Lhotse. There is a project to climb 14 peaks at an altitude of 8,000 meters.