And the Winner of Eurovision 2018 is ...

The winner of Eurovision 2018 became Israel with the song "Toy''.

Netta Barzilai was very exsited and with tears in her eyes she thanked the people who chose the different and said that she expected all of them the following year in Jerusalem.

The second place was for Cyprus's song.

Netta was listed as the winner of the bookmakers at the very beginning of the song contest.

Her song is influenced by feminism and, according to many users in social networks, all girls have to hear it. In the song that won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, the lyric heroine tells the boys that she is not their toy.

According to the rules, next year the competition will be held in the winning country - Israel.

Bulgaria has given 10 points to Neta's vote. Jury's points went to Austria.

The evening will be remembered not only with the song that won but also with the returning to the scene of the last year's winner, Salvador Sobral, who struggled for his life after heart disease and transplantation.