US Fighters have Intercepted Two Russian Strategic Bombers near Alaska

Politics » DEFENSE | May 12, 2018, Saturday // 12:29| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: US Fighters have Intercepted Two Russian Strategic Bombers near Alaska Pixabay.com

SputnikNews - Regular air patrols by Russian planes over neutral waters in seas and oceans around the world are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that US F-22 fighter jets had been escorting Russian long-range aircraft for 40 minutes without approaching them closer than 100 meters.

The ministry has emphasized that the Russian bombers had been conducting a flight over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean.

"All the flights are being carried out in strict compliance with the international rules of the use of airspace without violating borders of other countries," the ministry added.

The announcement came after the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that US F-22 stealth fighters had intercepted a pair of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers in international airspace off the coast of Alaska.

According to the report, the nuclear-capable Russian bombers allegedly strayed into the North American Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), which covers an area stretching roughly 200 miles off the western coast of Alaska.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria