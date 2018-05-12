US Fighters have Intercepted Two Russian Strategic Bombers near Alaska

SputnikNews - Regular air patrols by Russian planes over neutral waters in seas and oceans around the world are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that US F-22 fighter jets had been escorting Russian long-range aircraft for 40 minutes without approaching them closer than 100 meters.

The ministry has emphasized that the Russian bombers had been conducting a flight over neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean.

"All the flights are being carried out in strict compliance with the international rules of the use of airspace without violating borders of other countries," the ministry added.

The announcement came after the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported that US F-22 stealth fighters had intercepted a pair of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers in international airspace off the coast of Alaska.

According to the report, the nuclear-capable Russian bombers allegedly strayed into the North American Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), which covers an area stretching roughly 200 miles off the western coast of Alaska.