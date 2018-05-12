Rescuers Saw a Tent in Camp 3 under Shishapangma

Several suspicious sites and a tent were spotted by the rescue teams in the Camp 3 area below the Shishapangma peak in the Himalayas, along the way Bulgarian climber Boyan Petrov disappeared. This was said for bTV by Yogesh Sapkota, marketing director of Simrik Air, who coordinates the air and land rescue from Nepal.

In his words, the Sherpa will go to the camp for a few hours and check the tent. A helicopter is ready to take off immediately if something is found in the camp.



Earlier today, information was released about something fount at the lower Camp 2, but Sapkota explained that it was just a rock.