Bulgarians have the Lowest Life Expectancy in the EU

The average life expectancy of Bulgarians is slightly rising, but remains the lowest in the EU - 74.8 years for the period 2015-2017, according to NSI data.

This indicator determines the average life expectancy of newborns in the hypothesis of immutability in the intensity of age-related mortality observed in a given year, the statisticians explain.

Compared to the previous period (2014-2016), the average life expectancy is increased by 0.1 years.

Bulgaria, together with Latvia and Lithuania (74.9 years), is among the countries with the lowest average life expectancy of the population in the European Union, with Spain being the highest (83.5) and Italy (83.4 years).

The average life expectancy in Bulgaria for men is 71.3 years, while for women it is 7.1 years more - 78.4 years. For the period between 2007 and 2017, the increase in males is 2.0 years and in females by 2.1 years.