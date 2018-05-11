M3 Communications Group, Inc. Announced 2018 PR Agency of the Year

М3 Communications Group, Inc., the Bulgarian Hill-Knowlton Strategies partner was announced as PR Agency of the Year 2018 in the country. The award is the most prestigious recognition for the PR achievements in Bulgaria.

At the annual Award Ceremony, hosted by the Bulgarian Public Relations Association (BAPRA), experienced international jury recognized the hard work of M3 Communications Group, Inc. and awarded the company with 9 awards in total.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. won three Golden Awards in the categories “Special Event”, “Public Affairs Campaign” and “Employer Branding Campaign”. Additionally, for the categories “Cause-related Marketing Campaign”, “Crisis Communications” and again “Employer Branding Campaign” the team’s outstanding achievements were awarded with silver awards. M3 Communications Group, Inc. won as well bronze awards for the categories “Corporate PR Campaign” as well as “Public Affairs Campaign”.



“Everyone who comes to our office in M3 Communications will see the stairway inscription saying: There is no elevator to success, you have to take the stairs. That’s what we do in the company every single day since almost 24 years. We put enormous efforts not only to implement successful projects for our clients but also to develop the PR industry in Bulgaria as well. Every day, every minute M3 Communications Group, Inc. maintains highest level of work, following established international standards. Being Agency of the Year or the best company in PR business in Bulgaria for 2018 is an honor for us but it also brings the responsibility to continue to be a valuable partner to our clients and implement innovative projects” – said Maxim Behar, CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

This is the third Agency of the Year recognition for M3 Communications Group, Inc. after their similar success in 2011 and 2016. The company was also announced Best Consultancy in Eastern Europe by The Holmes Report and Best PR company in Europe by The Stevie Awards. Its CEO Maxim Behar was inducted last October into ICCO Global PR Hall of Fame after being President of the International Organisation of Communications Consultants for two years. Behar is also Honorary Consul General of Seychelles in Bulgaria, distinguished speaker in many universities all over the world and member of dozens of local and international Management Boards, including the Board of the PR Museum in Baruch University in New York.

The BAPRA Bright Awards are the highest recognition in the PR industry on the Bulgarian market. The Awards contest is organized by BAPRA and entries are reviewed by an independent and authoritative international jury of communications experts, this year headed by Andrew Johnson, managing director of the RPP Group. In 2018, more than 130 entries were submitted which demonstrates the growth of the PR business in Bulgaria.