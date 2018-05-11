Earthquake Measuring 3.2 on the Richter near Provadia

The earthquake is felt at 10.26 am with an epicenter 3 km southeast of Provadia and 38 km west of Varna, with a depth of 3 km.

According to the Geophysical Institute of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, the earthquake had a magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale and an epicenter southeast of Provadia, between Hrabrovo, Trastikovo and Zhitnitsa, with a depth of 2 km. There is no evidence of material damage.