Bulgaria: The Brazilian Police Killed more than 5,000 People Last Year

The Brazilian police have killed 5012 people last year, 19 percent more than 2016, a local news site reported and was quoted by DPA.

The number of murdered police officers has fallen by 15 percent to 385, according to a study by the University of Sao Paulo and the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In February, parliament authorized the army to take responsibility for security in the state of Rio de Janeiro because of the many cases of violence there.

