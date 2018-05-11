The Brazilian Police Killed more than 5,000 People Last Year
World | May 11, 2018, Friday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Brazilian police have killed 5012 people last year, 19 percent more than 2016, a local news site reported and was quoted by DPA.
The number of murdered police officers has fallen by 15 percent to 385, according to a study by the University of Sao Paulo and the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In February, parliament authorized the army to take responsibility for security in the state of Rio de Janeiro because of the many cases of violence there.
- » Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont Opts Out of Presidency
- » The UK Government Advertises Webit.Festival in Sofia
- » Eurovision 2018: This is the Running Order of the Grand Final!
- » Hope! China Allows for Nepalese Helicopters to Join the Mission to Find and Rescue Famous Bulgarian Mountaineer Boyan Petrov
- » Dozens of Victims after an Explosion in Somalia
- » China: We are Doing our best to Save Mountaineer Boyan Petrov
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)