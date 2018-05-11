Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont Opts Out of Presidency

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has nominated a political newcomer to be the region's new president.

In a video from his self-imposed exile in Berlin, Mr Puigdemont named Quim Torra to be a candidate for the presidency of the region.

Mr Torra is an MP from Mr Puigdemont's pro-independence party, Together for Catalonia (JxCat).

Spain declared the 2017 referendum on the region's independence as illegal.

After Madrid imposed direct rule on the region, Mr Puigdemont and many members of his government were arrested or fled the country.

Elections were held in December 2017, however no party won an overall majority.

Led by Mr Puigdemont's party, the pro-independence groupings won a narrow majority in the regional parliament.

However they have been unable to elect a candidate for the presidency.