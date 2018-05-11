The UK Government Advertises Webit.Festival in Sofia

The UK Government is funding English companies to present to Webit.Festival Europe 2018. The English Government's message to the business is: "Showcase your innovative products to Webit.Festival Europe".

The forum will be held in the end of June in the Bulgarian capital.

The UK's International Commerce Department has announced that it is looking for British companies with innovative new technologies to present to the Sofia Forum, offering them financial support as well. All this is clear from information on the website Knowadge Transfer Network by Innovate UK.

"Bulgaria has reason to be proud of how the world begins to perceive it. This is a real example of how Webit makes Sofia a digital capital," wrote the organizer of the biggest technology forum in Bulgaria Plamen Rusev on his Facebook profile.



The exhibition area of ​​Webit.Festival was almost fully sold at the beginning of May, with more than 200 companies expected to be present. Britain is one of the countries that will have pavilion at this year's forum. Besides it, there will be pavilions from Italy, the Netherlands and Bulgaria. A number of industry innovators and experts, as well as the curious humanoid robot Sophia, are expected to come to the forum.

This year's festival is the leading technological and digital event of the Presidency of the Council of the EU and will take place at the end of the Bulgarian mandate between 25 and 27 June.