Bulgaria: The Police are Looking for the Parents of the Two Children with the Swastikas of the Match Levski-Slavia twitter.com

The police are looking for the parents of the two young children who had drawn swastikas on their bodies and made Nazi greetings at the match Levski - Slavia, Interior Minister Valentin Radev announced in parliament.

The children became known from a footage on the track at Vasil Levski Stadium with painted swastikas and inscriptions on the bodies that read "Levski hooligan" and ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards).

"The bad thing is that they are young children, and someone else has to take responsibility," Radev said. Yesterday the child protection agency took the case and has to check how the boys are allowed on this track and whether they are accompanied by parents.

