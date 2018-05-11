The Mystery of the Most Famous Missing Person on YouTube who got Lost in Bulgaria
He ran out of an airport terminal, terrified. CCTV recorded him. But he’s never been seen again—even though thousands of YouTubers and Redditors have attempted to crack the case
On July 8, 2014, just after sunrise, 28-year-old Lars Mittank arrived at an airport in Bulgaria to catch his flight home to Germany. He stepped out of a taxi, picked up his bags and walked into the departures hall.
Then, in a flash, he ran out of the terminal, without his luggage, as if someone, or something, were chasing him. He looked frightened, paranoid and possessed. He stopped at the main entrance for a brief second before he ran across the parking lot, climbed over an 8-foot barbed-wire fence and disappeared into the woods and into the blank.
He was never seen again.
The Mystery of the Most Famous Missing Person on YouTube
