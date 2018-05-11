Spectacular Heist in Montana
A brutal robbery of nearly half a million leva was made in Montana. A fake employee took the turnover of a hypermarket at the regional center, NOVA reported.
The man entered the shop, dressed as a collector from security firm, and demanded turnover. The employees were not suspicious of him and he went out with 450,000 leva.
The search for the robber has begun.
