Bulgaria: Spectacular Heist in Montana twitter.com

A brutal robbery of nearly half a million leva was made in Montana. A fake employee took the turnover of a hypermarket at the regional center, NOVA reported.

The man entered the shop, dressed as a collector from security firm, and demanded turnover. The employees were not suspicious of him and he went out with 450,000 leva.

The search for the robber has begun.

