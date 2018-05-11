7 People were Found Dead in a Town in Western Australia
SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) – Seven people have been found dead in a rural town in Australia‘s Margaret River wine-growing region, police said on Friday.
The bodies of four children and three adults were found at or near a property in Osmington near the southwestern tip of Australia, Western Australia’s Commissioner of Police Chris Dawson told a news conference.
Dawson said firearms were found at the scene. He said there appeared to be gunshot wounds.
“I can only describe it as a horrific situation,” Dawson said.
Gun crime in Australia fell sharply after strict controls were introduced in response to a mass shooting in 1996, when a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania.
That prompted the government to buy back or confiscate a million firearms and make it harder to buy new ones.
- » Arrested Employees of the Health Fund in Plovdiv Stole over BGN 1 Million
- » Pregnant Bulgarian Woman Disappeared in Crete, her Husband was Found Hanged
- » A Man Shot His Wife and Himself in a Shop in "Sveti Vlas"
- » The Youngest Abbot in Bulgaria was Caught Driving Drunk and without License
- » Two Bulgarians are Detained in Peru with Cocaine for $ 200 Million
- » Unknown Person Attacked Three People with Acid in London