The Cabinet Allocated nearly BGN 38 Million for Education and Science

The government allocated an additional BGN 13.8 million for science at the budget of the Ministry of Education and another BGN 23.9 million for school education on municipal budgets on Wednesday.

The biggest amount goes to schools and kindergartens for work with children from vulnerable groups. For this, municipalities were given over 22.5 million.

BGN. "They provide financial resources for implementing more effective support measures, access to education and risk prevention of dropping out of the pre - school system and school education, "said the government press release.

A further BGN 1,366 million is provided to centers for support for personal development. The goal of the centers is support, career guidance activities for pupils by stimulating the development of their personal qualities and acquiring social competences.

Money for science

The Cabinet also gave an extra 13.8 million leva to the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science. 5.8 million leva are to ensure the access of scientists in the country to international scientific databases - Science Direct, Scopus, SciVal and Elsevier.

The commitment to pay the database access subscription was taken over by the government at the beginning of the year, after the Sofia University threatened with protests. They were provoked by a controversial decision by the Cabinet to take away a building that years ago was given to the high school for the education of medical students. Among the requests of the Sofia University, besides the provision of another building, was also the payment of the subscription for access to the scientific databases.

The remaining BGN 8 million will be spent on research projects funded by the Research Fund.



