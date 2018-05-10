Hope! China Allows for Nepalese Helicopters to Join the Mission to Find and Rescue Famous Bulgarian Mountaineer Boyan Petrov

China has given permission to use two Nepalese helicopters to join the rescue operation on the search of the climber Boyan Petrov. The permit comes into force today and is valid until May 13, Bulgaria ON AIR reports.

Helicopter pilots now have Chinese visas, and Chinese border guards will wait for both helicopters to arrive on their territory, so they will not have to go to some of the border posts where only passport control exists.

We recall that the Bulgarian mountaineer has been missing for 7 days. The the last time he was seen he was about to leave Camp 3 in the pursuit of Shishapangma (8027).

"After leaving Camp 3 there is an ascent on a steep wall with a potential avalanche danger," explained one of the experienced American alpinists Alan Arnnet. Boyan's close friends believe that his chances of survival are good because he is extremely skilled and willing.