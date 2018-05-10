Bulgarian Scientists have Created a Robot for Inspection of Ship Hulls (Video)

An innovative ship hull inspection system (ARMUS) was presented at the University of Rousse. It is a collaborative development of scientists from the University and the Institute of Metal Science, Equipment and Technologies with the Center of Hydro- and Aerodynamics "Acad. Angel Balevski "at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Its first presentation was during the visit of the presidents of Bulgaria - Rumen Radev, Romania - Klaus Iohannis and of Austria - Alexander van der Belen at Rousse University.

The invention relates to robotic systems for inspection of ship hulls, explained its designer - Prof. Daniel Bratanov from Rousse University. ARMUS can move from the outside (on board) - above and below the waterline, as well as on the inside of the craft - cargo holds and tanks. The task of creating a robot to investigate a moving vessel has been seen as unsolvable at one of the Pentagon institutes for around 10 years.

The Bulgarian team has worked for three years and has set up a system that can be placed on the ship's hull and while the vessel is on board, the survey will be carried out.

Companies from Panama and Malaysia are already interested in ARMUS.