Arrested Employees of the Health Fund in Plovdiv Stole over BGN 1 Million

Using the names of real patients included in the program for the new costly treatment of hepatitis C, more than 1 million leva have been stolen in Plovdiv, reports segabg.

Several people are involved in the scheme - a key initiator in document fraud is a pharmacist named Alexandrov, who owns several pharmacies. He created three phantom pharmacies within a year that existed only on paper, with the sole exception of being appointed an assistant pharmacist since this is the law. This was explained by the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv after the yesterday's action, in which the employees of the regional fund in the town were arrested.

Ivan Despotov, director of the Directorate in the Regional Health Insurance Fund, responsible for the pharmacies, and his subordinate, have in fact accepted duplicate recipes for the names of real people. They have sent requests to the NHIF and have been receiving the money every month. Patients have received their medicines in other real pharmacies. Their treatment is not interrupted, but the appropriation of funds is enough to treat two more people, and the program is complicated and long. There is one other in the scheme who is socially poor, investigated on other topics by the economic police, but nevertheless is the basis for the creation of the three phantom pharmacies.

The lion's share of the appropriated funds fell to the high-ranking employee of NHIF. Possibility to implement their criminal scheme, the employees of NHIF came after they have seen the imperfect software of the NHIF.