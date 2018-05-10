Heavy Rainfall Flooded the Streets of Plovdiv
Source: YouTube
Heavy rainfall poured over Plovdiv around 2pm and in less than half an hour flooded a number of streets in the city, BGNES reported.
In some places the stretches are impassable by half a meter of water. Among the flooded boulevards is the renovated "Vasil Aprilov". The fire department reacted to dozens of alerts.
