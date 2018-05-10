Dozens of Victims after an Explosion in Somalia

Dozens of Victims after an Explosion in Somalia

15 people were killed and ten were wounded in an explosion on a lively market in a small town north of the capital Mogadishu, a source from the security services said. "We have confirmed the deaths of 15 people and more than ten have been injured in the explosion," Mohamed Abdikarim, a local security chief, told AFP on the phone.

For the time being, it is not known whether the explosion was made by a kamikaze or the explosive device was hidden in the junk on the market. For now, no one has taken responsibility for the attack, reported BGNews.

Somalia, explosion, casualties
