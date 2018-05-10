Mayor Fandakova: The First 20 Electric Buses in Sofia will be Available by the End of the Year

"By the end of the year the first 20 electric buses would have arrived in Sofia and we need specialists to support them because currently we do not have any." This is what Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova said at the opening of the new Center for Diagnostics of Electric and Conventional Vehicles at the Henry Ford Vocational School of Transport and Energy, BGNES reported.

"Our main efforts in recent years have been directed at improving air quality. One of the important measures is therefore to stimulate electromobility, both in urban transport and in passenger cars. We buy new equipment and at the same time we need specialists to support it. The new tech requires young and well-trained specialists. Metropolitan Auto and Electric Transport have signed contracts with the Secondary High School to be able to train specialists who are currently using the transportation companies' bases to conduct their practice, "Fandakova said.

