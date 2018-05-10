More and more Newlyweds Marry at the Ancient Theater in Plovdiv

The active wedding season has begun, and in Plovdiv more and more newlyweds choose to marry the Ancient Theater. The emblematic place for the city is preferred mostly by couples in which one is a foreigner. There is also interest in the houses in the Old Town, many of which have recently been restored.

Quite soon, Plovdiv born Rozita will say "yes" to the Englishman Myles, who has been living in Edinburgh for years, but they have chosen a traditional Bulgarian wedding and Myles insisted for it to be at the Ancient Theater in Plovdiv.

At the request of the newlyweds, the wedding will have a folk ensemble. Because of the beauty of the theater four more couples have declared their desire to marry the ancient scene.

The other favorite places in Plovdiv for the newlyweds are the Hindlian House in the Old Town, the Little Basilica, the Vienna Pavilion and the Singing Fountains.