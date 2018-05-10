Bulgarian Pianist Played at the Ceremony of the Billboard Prizes for Latin music

Bulgarian pianist participated in the jubilee ceremony of the Billboard prizes for Latin music. In front of bTV, she shared what it was like to be on a scene with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

Bulgarian Atanasova accompanied the nominated best young performer Bad Bunny in front of a multi-thousand audience in Las Vegas.

"Guests of the show were world-renowned stars like Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, and I was a few centimeters from Carlos Santana just before I went on stage with Bad Bunny," said Zhani Atanasova.

She was born in Dobrich, and she is currently studying piano and teaching students. Because of her talent the Bulgarian is invited to be on stage with the biggest stars of Latin music.

"The show itself was broadcast live on Telemundo TV. According to their information, the live show was viewed by 4,927,000 people, which is for now the the biggest audience I have ever played. I feel extremely proud not only as a performer, but also as a Bulgarian, " said the pianist.