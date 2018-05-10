Bulgarian Pianist Played at the Ceremony of the Billboard Prizes for Latin music

Society » CULTURE | May 10, 2018, Thursday // 15:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Pianist Played at the Ceremony of the Billboard Prizes for Latin music Source: Twitter

Bulgarian pianist participated in the jubilee ceremony of the Billboard prizes for Latin music. In front of bTV, she shared what it was like to be on a scene with stars like Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin.

Bulgarian Atanasova accompanied the nominated best young performer Bad Bunny in front of a multi-thousand audience in Las Vegas.

"Guests of the show were world-renowned stars like Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, and I was a few centimeters from Carlos Santana just before I went on stage with Bad Bunny," said Zhani Atanasova.

She was born in Dobrich, and she is currently studying piano and teaching students. Because of her talent the Bulgarian is invited to be on stage with the biggest stars of Latin music.

"The show itself was broadcast live on Telemundo TV. According to their information, the live show was viewed by 4,927,000 people, which is for now the the biggest audience I have ever played. I feel extremely proud not only as a performer, but also as a Bulgarian, " said the pianist.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pianist, billboard, Latino Music, Bulgarian
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria