Bulgaria: Merkel: We will Discuss Serbia-Kosovo Relations in Sofia

The agreements that have been reached during the talks between Belgrade and Pristina must be implemented. This was said by German Chancellor Angela Merkel after meeting with Kosovo President Hashim Thaci in Berlin, reports bgnes. 

"Relations between Kosovo and Serbia are the main issue on the road to the EU, this is no easy task, but there is progress on this issue. Relations between the two countries will be discussed at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia "said Merkel.

The German Chancellor paid special attention to the fight against corruption and huge unemployment in Kosovo. Hashim Thaci, in turn, talked only about relations with Serbia.

"The normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is vital, and all the agreements reached must be implemented ... Kosovo is ready to open the "final chapter" with Belgrade to bring about a complete normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. That final stage of the dialogue will not be easy neither for Kosovo or for Serbia but there is no other way forward except the dialogue We have to find a way to reach a final agreement together, "said Hashim Thaci.

