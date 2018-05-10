30 Days Till the Start of the Red Bull Moreni Challenge

1000 meters is the length of the route that participants can measure their strengths. In order to complete successfully, competitors will have to rely not only on training but also on a perfect judgment. A key point will be to choose the correct line to cross the route as contestants will race by climbing the ''Moreni'', which can take between 10 and 20 minutes depending on the individual training of each participant.

The Red Bull Moreni Challenge will be divided into two stages - qualifying and finishing. There will be a mass start, and only some of the first competitors who enter the 30-meter qualifying zone will be able to go to the final.

The award for the fastest and most technical entrant will be a flight by the fastest airplane ''Flying Bulls'' at the end of June in neighboring Romania. Wings will also be available for the runner-up, but non-powered, on the wing of paraglider Veso Ovcharov. And additional prizes are also provided tickets for the Red Bull Soapbox special area on September 30th.

Until June 6th, the registration is open for those who are ready to embark on the challenge.