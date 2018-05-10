China: We are Doing our best to Save Mountaineer Boyan Petrov

The government of China is taking all possible steps to rescue the Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov, who disappeared in the Himalayas, said Beijing Gun Shuang Foreign Ministry spokesman.

"China pays great attention to the rescue of Bulgarian climber Boyan Petrov. We take all possible measures to find him, "the diplomat said.

As he noted, China is taking these steps and coordinating with all other countries, including Bulgaria. On 3 May, Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov disappeared in the Himalayas, who, in the framework of the Bulgarian-14x8000 program, conquered ten peaks with a height of more than 8000 meters, recalls TASS.

The athlete was part of a group of ten people who headed for Shishapangma Peak (8027 m). His disappearance was noticed at a height of 7500 m. In a search operation on May 6, a tent and sleeping bag were found, but due to the worsened weather the search was temporarily suspended.

The partner of Boyan Petrov in life - Radoslava Nenova, announced a donation account, which collects funds for the alpinist's rescue operation.

"I do not know how appropriate it is, but I did. Account for Boyan's rescue. In the meantime, insurers would have to refund the money, but after a while, I have only NOW, "says on Facebook Nenova.

BGNES reminds that Boyan Petrov is missing 3 May.