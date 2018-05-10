Kirsten Dunst Welcomes First Child

Kirsten Dunst gave birth to her first child. The actress and her fiancé Jesse Plemons became parents of a baby boy over the weekend.

It is still unclear how the 35-year-old star and her fiance have named their first-born son. "Everyone is fine," a source reported to ''People''.

Dunst and the 30-year-old Plymans have been together since 2016 after meeting at the set-up of the second season of the Fargo series. The news that they were engaged showed up in January 2017 when the actress was noticed to wear an engagement ring at the Golden Globes Awards.

Last June, the blonde admitted that she was thinking about a family and wanted children. "I am at this point in my life when I think," I've been working since I was 3 years old. It's time to have babies and relax, "she said in an interview with Marie Claire U.K