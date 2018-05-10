VIP Tourists Land on Buzludzha with a Helicopter

A helicopter with VIP tourists will land on May 13 at the site of the Buzludzha Monument. The foreigners have expressed their wish to explore the Communist era saucer from 15.00 to 18.30, a permission for this was already requested from the regional governor Gergana Mikova, and she, in turn, informed the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora.

VIP tourists paid for a walk in certain places in Bulgaria, one of which was Buzludzha. Such a permit will be allowed for the first time, Mikova has stated that the monument is being closed, there is no access to its interior, and guests can only look at it outside and take pictures of it.

400 people visited the site on the last day of April, according to the newly-appointed guard of the monument. In the words of the regional governor, this is an indicative fact that the interest in Buzludzha grows and it is mainly by foreign tourists.

By installing live security there, we crossed a well organized tourist channel, explained Mikova and recalled that until recently tourists paid 80 euros to a guide to enter the unsafe interior of the monument. There have also been frequent incidents with curious people who have undertaken the high-risk venture.

On 21 and 22 May, a BBC World team comes to shoot the unique place. Next week, the district government is planning to open the site so that experts can come in and study the constructive resilience of the monument. Help can also be provided by students from the University of Architecture, explained Gergana Mikova.

Stara Zagora Regional Governor remains optimistic about the future of the Buzludzha Monument, which could become an attractive tourist destination. "The most important thing is, however, that this monument should become a place of attraction and unification. It is an architectural wonder that we must take advantage of, "Mikova is convinced.