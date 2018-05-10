Donate Books to Villages
The purpose of the initiative is to collect books that will be donated to community centers located in two Bulgarian villages: the village of Dalboki (Stara Zagora) and the village Vetren Dol (Pazardzhik). The founders of the website vibes.bg Stanislava and Konstantin Simidchiyski are directing their efforts to the villages because these are the settlements that receive the least support, especially when it comes to culture.
On the 23rd of May (Wednesday) at 19:00, they invite readers and partners to the "Macondo" bar in Sofia. The entrance is one or more books for donation.
Everyone who wants to support the initiative and is not in Sofia or has no opportunity to attend the event can send books for donation directly to the community center at the following addresses: Development Center 1878, Dulboki, Stara Zagora District, Septemvriytsi Str. "17 to Hristina Yankova and Comunity center " Culture ", Vetren Dol, Pazardjik district," First "street.
